Marshfield: Tuesday Protest/Support Walk Planned for Ousted Football Coach (Audio Interview)

There’s been a large showing of support for ousted Marshfield High School football coach, Lou Silva, as former and current students as well as local residents are planning a combination protest/show of support on Tuesday night.

Chris Robertson, a former student and teacher in Marshfield, is helping organize a gathering this Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Marshfield Tavern, with a 6:20 p.m. walk to the High School following.

WATD News’ Christine James sat down with Robertson to find out more about what they’re planning for Tuesday — she expects hundreds to attend:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/011617-CJ-CHRIS-ROBERTSON.mp3

An online petition has been started at change.org calling for Silva’s reinstatement — it includes over 2,000 signatures and hundreds of personal stories of support.

