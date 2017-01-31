Marshfield: Tuesday’s Meetings at Town Hall Postponed

Due to a website issue the Town of Marshfield has cancelled meetings that were scheduled to take place Monday night and this evening.

Town Administrator Rocco Longo tells WATD News that the problem was discovered as the town’s new website went online:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/LongoOnMeetings1.mp3

Due to this issue Longo says that town officials concluded that the most prudent thing to do was to reschedule the meetings:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/LongoOnMeetings2.mp3

Longo says most of the cancelled meetings have been rescheduled for tomorrow night (Wednesday).

