Monday Night Talk: Podcast from the January 2 Show

– Posted on January 5, 2017Posted in: Audio, Monday Night Talk, Political News
Here’s the Monday Night Talk radio show that aired on January 2, 2017 featuring State Representative Jim Cantwell; Gatehouse Media Columnist Dave Wheeler; Dr. Kate Roberts; Matthew “Political Panic” Demar and Automotive Expert Junior Damato!
Click the link below to listen…
http://mondaynighttalk.podbean.com/e/monday-night-talks-january-2-2017-show/
Some of the guests appearing on the January 2 show includes State Rep Jim Cantwell (top left), David Wheeler (top right), Dr Kate Roberts (bottom left) and Junior Damato (bottom right).
Advertising
About Kevin Tocci
Kevin Tocci is a Brockton area reporter, news anchor and host of Monday Night Talk which airs on Monday nights at 6:15 p.m. on 95.9FM WATD.