New York: Trump Says Leak Would be Blot for Intelligence Agencies

Donald Trump says intelligence agencies will have a “tremendous blot on their record” if they leaked a report claiming top intelligence officials told him about some damaging information that Russia had about him. A summary of the allegations was separate from a classified assessment of Russia’s suspected attempts to meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the intelligence community’s findings last week. The report contains unproven information about close coordination between Trump’s inner circle and Russians about hacking, as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump.

-A.P. News

