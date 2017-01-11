New York: Trump Says Leak Would be Blot for Intelligence Agencies

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on January 11, 2017Posted in: Local News

Donald Trump says intelligence agencies will have a “tremendous blot on their record” if they leaked a report claiming top intelligence officials told him about some damaging information that Russia had about him. A summary of the allegations was separate from a classified assessment of Russia’s suspected attempts to meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the intelligence community’s findings last week. The report contains unproven information about close coordination between Trump’s inner circle and Russians about hacking, as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump.

-A.P. News

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.