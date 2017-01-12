Norwell: Selectmen Look for Ways to Keep Pot Shops Out of Town

Mimi Walker
Posted on January 12, 2017Posted in: Local News

The Norwell Board of Selectmen are figuring out solutions to block pot shops from entering town.

Although possession of recreational marijuana is fully legal, pot shop legislation won’t be finalized until December 2017.

Senator Patrick O’Connor, a guest at Wednesday night’s Norwell Selectmen meeting, says this extension provides more time to define town options for opting out of pot shop businesses.

“If we begin working on this in late January, then we should be able to get something to the Governor’s desk as quickly as March to give enough time for the Governor to vet the bill, actually send the bill back to us with vetoes and amendments and really make sure we have a comprehensive piece of legislation that works,” said O’Connor.

Norwell Selectwoman Alison DeMong hopes the towns surrounding Norwell will form a united front and push pot shops away from the South Shore.

“I think at the very least we will get the moratorium to buy us more time for the state to figure out exactly how this whole industry will be regulated and implemented. I hope there is a way we can do some regional approach, it doesn’t make since for Norwell to say no and yet right on our town borders shops open up in other towns, so it feels like it is right in our communities,” said DeMong.

Although Ballot Question #4 passed statewide, the town of Norwell did vote against legal pot shops, as did nearly 50% of the South Shore.

 

 

