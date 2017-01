Nothing but good is what Norwell selectmen heard last night from the town’s independent auditors and its finance director.

Chairman of selectmen Jason Brown explains:

“Norwell residents should be pleased with the auditor’s report and our finance director’s report, that we are right on target. Our performance metrics and our finances are great and as a result we have a Triple A Bond Rating,” said Brown.

Next week they will begin work on next year’s budget.

