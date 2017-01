Looking back on 2016, says Town Administrator Ed Thorne, the town of Pembroke made a number of land purchases:

And, according to Thorne, the town… :

Thorne says the town now has to deal with the issue of recreational marijuana in the new year.

Recently, the Board of Selectmen appointed a sub-committee to work with the town’s police chief in putting together a game plan for 2017.

