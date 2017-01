Pembroke Police are investigating a Thursday morning hit-and-run crash involving a school bus.

Police say the incident took place around 7 a.m. when a vehicle, described as a dark blue or black sedan, crashed into a bus near Center St. and Queensbrook Rd.

No injuries were reported but police say the suspect vehicle likely has significant front end damage.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pembroke Police at 781-293-6363 and refer to call #17-417.

