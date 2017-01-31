Pembroke: Selectmen Disapprove of 40B Project

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on January 31, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Developer Brian Murphy has an idea of how to turn 31 acres of wetland into 49 acres of condominium living. He’s proposing 68 units off Water Street in Pembroke. More than 50 residents came to the first hearing of the plan Monday night. Pembroke Selectmen listened then voted unanimously to recommend against the plans. In his motion to disapprove, selectman Arthur Boyle included a moratorium on further projects presented as affordable housing.

A moratorium for a period of one year on any multi-unit building construction and that would prevent, for at least a years period of time, any 40B project from going through if it is going to be townhouse style,” said Boyle. 

The plans go next to the state’s housing board and the town’s zoning board.

Listen to the story below:

 

 

Advertising

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.