Pembroke: Selectmen Disapprove of 40B Project

Developer Brian Murphy has an idea of how to turn 31 acres of wetland into 49 acres of condominium living. He’s proposing 68 units off Water Street in Pembroke. More than 50 residents came to the first hearing of the plan Monday night. Pembroke Selectmen listened then voted unanimously to recommend against the plans. In his motion to disapprove, selectman Arthur Boyle included a moratorium on further projects presented as affordable housing.

A moratorium for a period of one year on any multi-unit building construction and that would prevent, for at least a years period of time, any 40B project from going through if it is going to be townhouse style,” said Boyle.

The plans go next to the state’s housing board and the town’s zoning board.

Listen to the story below:

