Pembroke: Town Considers Raising Legal Age to Buy Tobacco to 21

The Pembroke Board of Health is considering joining the 40 percent of Massachusetts towns that have raised the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21. Board members heard from pediatrician Lester Hartman. He reminded them that tobacco causes debilitating diseases, addiction and death. He said his experience as a pediatrician and the data tell him the addiction can take hold at an early age.

“Ninety percent of lifetime smokers begin before 21. If we delay, we can see a significant reduction in lifetime use of tobacco,” said Hartman.

The town of Needham increased the age to buy tobacco to 21. Neighboring Wellesley did not. Hartman shared the results.

“In Needham, there was a fifty percent reduction in tobacco use in the high schools simply because the 18 and 19 year olds could no longer be the distributors as compared to Wellesley which was a seventeen percent reduction in tobacco use in the high schools. So there is a very significant difference when the age is raised to 21,” said Hartman.

The Pembroke Board of Health will hear next from tobacco retailers who want to keep the age to buy tobacco at 18.

