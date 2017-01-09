Plainville: Police in Arrest a Man Who They Say Struck a Plainville Officer with his Car

Plainville police say officers responded to a Target store Sunday morning for a report of shoplifting. Officer Todd Holbrook approached the suspect as he got into his car in the parking lot. That’s when police say the man put his car in drive and struck Holbrook as he fled from the shopping plaza.

Holbrook, who knocked to the ground, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

Police later arrested 35-year-old Robert Camara Jr., of Attleboro. He faces several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He’s expected to be arraigned Monday. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

-A.P. News

