Plymouth: Downtown Parking Ban Saturday Night Through Sunday Morning

A parking ban will be in effect in Plymouth this weekend.

Town officials say that due to the “significant nature” of the predicted storm on Saturday a parking ban will be implemented within a specified zone in the downtown and North Plymouth.

The parking ban begins at 8 p.m. Saturday and will run through 7 a.m. Sunday.

The impacted area begins at the eastern end of Hedge Rd., goes westerly to Court St., westerly across Court St. to S. Spooner St., westerly on S. Spooner St. to Standish Ave., south on Standish Ave. to Samoset St., east on Samoset St. to Oak St., south on Oak St. to Summer St., east on Summer St. to Pleasant St., south on Pleasant St. to Robinson St., west on Robinson St. to Mayflower St., south on Mayflower St. to South St., east on South St. to Sandwich St., south on Sandwich St. to the entrance to Stephens Field.

Officials say that vehicles parked on a public way within the specified zone during the snow ban will be subject to tagging and towing at the owner’s expense.

However, free parking is available in any town-owned public parking lot during the snow emergency.

