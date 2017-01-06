Plymouth: Downtown Parking Ban Saturday Night Through Sunday Morning

– Posted on January 6, 2017Posted in: Local News
A parking ban will be in effect in Plymouth this weekend.
Town officials say that due to the “significant nature” of the predicted storm on Saturday a parking ban will be implemented within a specified zone in the downtown and North Plymouth.
The parking ban begins at 8 p.m. Saturday and will run through 7 a.m. Sunday.
The impacted area begins at the eastern end of Hedge Rd., goes westerly to Court St., westerly across Court St. to S. Spooner St., westerly on S. Spooner St. to Standish Ave., south on Standish Ave. to Samoset St., east on Samoset St. to Oak St., south on Oak St. to Summer St., east on Summer St. to Pleasant St., south on Pleasant St. to Robinson St., west on Robinson St. to Mayflower St., south on Mayflower St. to South St., east on South St. to Sandwich St., south on Sandwich St. to the entrance to Stephens Field.
Officials say that vehicles parked on a public way within the specified zone during the snow ban will be subject to tagging and towing at the owner’s expense.
However, free parking is available in any town-owned public parking lot during the snow emergency.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.