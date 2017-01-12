Plymouth: Forum Discusses the Future of Legalized Marijuana

A public forum was held in Plymouth with a panel of addiction experts and lawmakers to discuss the future of legalized marijuana.

The program Recovering Champions sponsored the forum along with Senator Vinny deMacedo and Plymouth County Sheriff Joe MacDonald sitting in as panelist.

Senator deMacedo says he has spent time in Colorado where recreational marijuana is already legal and describes some of the problems they are facing.

“Black market is a big issue of people growing and selling marijuana to other areas out of state. Drug driving, you know driving under the influence of marijuana, those are big issues that are there that I am concerned about. That being said I want to make it clear the law is passed and we’re going to respect the will of the voters but it doesn’t mean that we’re not going to do the best we can to make it the best law that we can under the circumstances,” said deMacedo.

CEO of Recovering Champions Ken Weber says educating the public and children is important.

“I think the first step is having the conversation about it. How do we safely implement it, how do we make sure people are educated on it? We need to now educate children about that sort of thing, to say hey if you pick up a brownie or piece of candy that looks good you need to be aware that it might not be just that,” said Weber.

To learn more about Recovering Champions please visit their website at recoveringchampions.com

Advertising