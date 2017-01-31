Plymouth: Nuclear Engineer Joins Pilgrim Watch and Citizens Awareness Network

A member of the Union of Concerned Scientists has joined the Executive Directors of Pilgrim Watch and Citizens Awareness Network to outline the exact condition of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth.

An anti-nuclear tag team put together a timeline of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant’s year of disasters.

David Lochbaum is a certified nuclear engineer who joined the Union of Concerned Scientists in 1996 after witnessing unsafe nuclear practices at his job. He says Pilgrim’s current Category 4 ranking means it is one step away from forced shutdown.

“The fact that Pilgrim is not performing as well as other plants in the country means that there is an elevated chance that something could go wrong. It has got more problems than the average plant, if challenges were to come up it is less likely to survive that challenge than all of the rest of the plants in the US,” said Lochbaum.

There were 18 major failures at Pilgrim in 2016, ranging from water and gas leaks to corroded piping.

The leaked NRC email also revealed illegal repairs to the Residual Heat Removal system, and 200 missed fire watches over the course of two years.

Mary Lampert of Duxbury has been Executive Director of the Pilgrim Watch for over fifteen years. She has advice for people attending today’s public meeting with NRC officials in Plymouth:

“Better to email the NRC officials who were there and email them your questions, so the benefit is you have their answers in writing,” said Lampert.

The NRC Q & A session about Pilgrim will start tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Hotel 1620’s Grand Ballroom.

