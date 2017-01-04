Plymouth: Police Busy Over Holiday Weekend

People will party over the New Year’s weekend and that made local police busy with drunk drivers and drug overdoses.

In Plymouth police arrested five people for driving drunk, four for drug possession and assisted at four overdoses.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson has this report:

 

 

