Plymouth: Police Trying to Locate Missing Elderly Couple

(6:30 PM Update: Police say the couple has been found safe)

_____

The Plymouth Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly couple identified as John and Jean Bickerstaff of Plymouth.

Jean Bickerstaff, is 87 years of age described, as a white female, with white hair, approximately 5’10″ tall, 160 lbs. Her husband John Bickerstaff, is 90 years of age, a white male, with full head of grey hair, approximately 5’7″ tall, 145 lbs. John has hearing aids, wears glasses, and has early signs of dementia. The couple was last seen at their 17 Mountain Hill Rd home in the Cedarville section of Plymouth by family members at approximately 9:30 AM this date.

They are believed to be operating their blue 2007 Toyota Camry bearing Massachusetts Registration 3666AF.

Family reports that the couple generally does not leave the Cedarville area, except to occasionally go to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for Doctor appointments; to Kingston to go shopping at the Independence Mall, and to Shops at 5 in Plymouth (Kohls Department Store). Family reports Jean does not drive at night, because she gets lost easily in the dark. Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to please contact the Plymouth Police Department at 508-746-1212.

Advertising