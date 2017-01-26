Plymouth: Proposed 15 to 5-Acre Solar Array Limit Bylaw Headed to Spring Town Meeting

Plymouth has some big solar arrays. A fairly new bylaw now limits them to 15 acres.

Plymouth Planning Board Chairman Tim Grandy:

“We have an existing bylaw that is in its infancy — it is only 3 months old. There were previous ground-mounted arrays that were of the range of 37 to 38 acres that took up a lot of land,” said Grandy.

The bylaw applies only to solar arrays mounted on the ground.

“Roofs are available, parking lots are available and a lot of things are available as far as [solar] arrays are concerned,” said Grandy.

Plymouth’s spring Town Meeting will consider reducing the size of ground-mounted solar arrays from a maximum of 15 acres to five acres. The planning board opposes the reduction. Environmental activists support it.

Tuesday night, after hearing long arguments from both sides, Plymouth Selectmen found themselves split on their position.

