Plymouth: Protesters Gather Outside Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station (Audio)

Crowds of people huddled together Monday in the cold to demand the immediate shutdown of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth.

Many Plymouth residents attending the protest were upset by the town’s non-reaction to the plant’s problems.

Joanne Corrigan says some people may be afraid to lose their social or financial standing:

Corrigan also says she and many other Plymouth residents are disappointed with Town Manager Melissa Arrighi’s reaction to the leaked email from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which detailed several key issues within the facility:

Heidi Mayo says Plymouth residents need to wake up:

Mayo says she directly links her thyroid cancer diagnosis to Pilgrim:

Cape Downwinders Leader Diane Turco says the movement to shut down Pilgrim has recently picked up steam:

Sarah Thatcher from Cape Cod has fought for Pilgrim’s shutdown for decades:

This winter, David Lochbaum from the Union of Concerned Scientists will host a public forum where he will interpret the NRC’s notes surrounding Pilgrim.

Attorney General Maura Healey recently submitted a letter to the NRC, demanding a public forum in which government officials can probe the situation at Pilgrim.

Protests of Pilgrim will continue at the State House on January 30.

