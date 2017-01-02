Plymouth: Rep. Calter Discusses Legal Pot Law

The ballot question on recreational marijuana may have gotten the approval of Massachusetts voters in November, but there seem to be more questions than answers about the implementation of the law.

Representative Tom Calter says a meeting of members of the delegation is being scheduled for early January with Plymouth Selectmen… :

We asked Calter if the decision by the state Legislature to delay several key provisions of the law, including the licensing of pot shops goes against the will of the people:

For now, it is still illegal in Massachusetts to sell marijuana except to registered medical marijuana patients.

