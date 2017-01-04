Plymouth: Residents to Vote on Retail Sales of Marijuana in Town (Audio Report)

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on January 4, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Today, we can grow and possess marijuana in Massachusetts.

The law does not allow us to buy or sell it. The law will allow cities and towns to opt in or out of retail sales within their borders.

What’s a town to do?

Plymouth selectmen sought advice from the town’s state legislators Tuesday night. They said, put it on the ballot this spring.

WATD’s Charles Mathewson has more in this audio report:


