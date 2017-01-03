Plymouth: Selectmen to Host a Marijuana Forum with Members of the State Delegation

Marijuana will be a major topic of discussion when Plymouth Selectmen meet Tuesday night (Jan.3).

State Representative Matt Muratore tells WATD News he and other members of the delegation will be going before the board with a specific request.

“The delegation of Vinny deMacedo, myself, Tom Calter and Randy Hunt are going to ask selectmen to put a ballot question on the May election and it really revolves around the pot shops,” said Muratore.

Muratore says they decided to move forward with the ballot question request after hearing from concerned voters.

“We know that the marijuana law passed and in Plymouth it passed 52-48 but 80% of the people went to the ballot box to pass that in Plymouth and since then we’ve had a lot of calls about the pot shops and how it works,” said Muratore.

What he says is being sought is an understanding about how voters want these shops to operate in their community.

“A community needs to understand what a pot shop is going to mean in town and do they want to have it and do they want to have it in a certain part of town or do they want to just have them pop up anywhere like they do in Denver, Colorado,” said Muratore.

Muratore emphasizes that this will have no impact on medicinal marijuana facilities such as the two being proposed for the Plymouth Industrial Park.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Mayflower Room at Plymouth Town Hall, at 11 Lincoln St. in Plymouth.

