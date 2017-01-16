Plymouth: Zion Lutheran Church Holds Day of Service in Spirit of MLK Jr.

People of all faiths come together at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plymouth to donate in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Interfaith Clergy Association of Plymouth hosted a day of service on Saturday, in which children and teens produced 595 snack bags and 950 hygiene kits.
These kits will be distributed to the Plymouth Food Bank, the Hedge Elementary After-School Program, and the Plymouth Task Force to End Homelessness.
Reverend Helen Nablo of the Church of the Pilgrimage says it made sense for the communities of faith in Plymouth to enforce King’s message through service.
Reverend Ed Hardy of First Parish organized a group activity for kids and adults to draw what they think Dr. King’s vision would be for the future.
The Plymouth Area Interfaith Clergy Association meet once a month to pursue critical service projects in Plymouth, Carver, and Kingston, with some projects extending to Middleboro as well.
