Plympton: Firefighters Respond to Leaking Propane Tank

– Posted on January 9, 2017Posted in: Local News
Plympton Firefighters responded Sunday to The Tractor Supply Co. store on Main St. for a 100-lb. propane cylinder that was leaking fuel.
The tank was moved from the side of the building to a safe area of the parking lot.
A gas meter was used in the building and it found that no propane had entered the building.
Photo: Courtesy of John Sjostedt
