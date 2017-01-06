Providence, R.I.: Man Who Escaped Prison Appears in Court

A man who escaped from a Rhode Island prison and was on the run for five days has appeared before a federal magistrate judge and ordered held on an escape charge.

James Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls last Saturday and was captured Thursday in Somerville, Massachusetts. Authorities believe he may have tried to rob two banks.

The judge approved a detention order Friday in U.S. District Court based on his flight risk and danger to the community.

Authorities say Morales escaped New Year’s Eve by climbing a basketball hoop, cutting through a fence and climbing through razor wire. It took hours for correctional officers to notice.

The 35-year-old former Army reservist was being held on charges he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester.

- A.P. News

