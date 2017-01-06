Quincy: Police Report Two Car Break-Ins

Quincy Police are investigating two recent car breaks.

The first break took place around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and the second one took place around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Karyn Barkas tells WATD News the two breaks have many similarities.

“Both vehicles were parked in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness on Adams Street,” said Barkas. “Both victims returned to their car from leaving the gym and found a window had been smashed and their car had been ransacked.”

While these two car breaks took place at the same location Barkas says crime like this take place in all.

“You know, Planet Fitness happened to be targeted this time, but it can happen really anywhere,” said Barkas.

Barkas says residents should try to avoid leaving valuables unattended in a vehicle and says if they must be left in a vehicle they should be placed securely in the trunk.

Anyone with information on these incidents is being asked to call Quincy Police.

Advertising