Quincy: Social Justice Forum Calls For Quincy to Become a Sanctuary City (Audio Story)

The South Shore Coalition for Human Rights calling on Quincy to become a Sanctuary City, during a forum on social justice at the United First Parish Church in Quincy last night.

Audio Story:

