Quincy: Weymouth Teen Due Back in Court for Manslaughter Charges

A Weymouth teenager who is being charged with manslaughter after a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 15 year-old Archbishop Williams High School classmate, and injured a second student, is due back in court today. (January 11)

17-year-old John Crowley was arraigned in November in Quincy District Court in connection with the death of Kate McCarthy.

Crowley also faced charges as a result of injuries suffered by another female classmate Kate Murphy.

Both girls were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The crash happened near Union Street in Weymouth on April 9, 2016.

Last Fall a Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted Crowley on the charges.

Crowley could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Crowley has been ordered not to drive and to stay away from both the McCarthy and Murphy families.

