Raynham: Quincy Police Officer Arrested After 4-Hour Standoff

An 18-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department is facing charges after a four-hour standoff at his Raynham home during which at least two shots were fired.

Officers responded to Keith Wilbur’s home at about 9 p.m. Monday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police say while officers were talking to a woman in the home, two shots were fired through a door.

No one was hurt.

Police surrounded the house and neighbors were hold to stay inside.

Wilbur eventually surrendered peacefully at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Wilbur was off-duty at the time.

Quincy Chief Paul Keenan says Wilbur has been placed on administrative leave.

He faces arraignment Tuesday in Taunton District Court. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

- A.P. News

