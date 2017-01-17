Rockland: Budget and Open Records Law on Selectmen’s Agenda

Open records and budgets will be two major items for Rockland Selectmen tonight (Jan.17th).

Town Administrator Allan Chiocca tells WATD selectmen will be discussing updates and appointments that will allow them to better comply with the state’s public records law.

However, Chiocca says the town has already done a great deal to ensure that records are easily accessible.

In addition, selectmen will also be discussing the town’s estimated $64 million budget for Fiscal Year 2018.

Chiocca says he isn’t anticipating any cuts and is in fact hopeful that will be additional money from the state.

The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Rockland Town Hall.

