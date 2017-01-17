Rockland: Budget and Open Records Law on Selectmen’s Agenda

– Posted on January 17, 2017Posted in: Local News
Open records and budgets will be two major items for Rockland Selectmen tonight (Jan.17th).
Town Administrator Allan Chiocca tells WATD selectmen will be discussing updates and appointments that will allow them to better comply with the state’s public records law.
However, Chiocca says the town has already done a great deal to ensure that records are easily accessible.
In addition, selectmen will also be discussing the town’s estimated $64 million budget for Fiscal Year 2018.
Chiocca says he isn’t anticipating any cuts and is in fact hopeful that will be additional money from the state.
The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Rockland Town Hall.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.