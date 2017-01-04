Rockland: Mike Johnson Not Seeking Re-Election for Selectman

Rockland Selectman Mike Johnson said he does not plan on running for re-election after three terms and almost nine years as a selectman.

With his sons in high school and business picking up at his law firm, Johnson feels it’s time for someone else to take the reins.

Johnson manages the New Hampshire and Portland, Maine offices for Boyle, Shaughnessy & Campo, a New England Law Firm.

“Work has been tremendously busy, which is good. My office has really exploded and expanded over the last nine years, to the extent that I’m constantly out of the state,” said Johnson. “I have missed several meetings, and I don’t think it’s fair to these gentlemen who come to every meeting that I miss every once and a while.”

His sons, Tyler and Jake, play sports at Rockland High School. Tyler is on the swim team, Jake plays goalie for the hockey team.

“It’s very important to be there and I want to be there as much as I can,” said Johnson.

Johnson said working in Rockland has been a good experience.

“They’re all top-notch people an it’s been a pleasure to serve with them for the benefit of this town,” said Johnson.

Town Administrator Allan Chiocca said Johnson will be missed.

“Mike’s been an outstanding Selectmen. Certainly his heart and soul is in the Town of Rockland. He’s been a very deliberative Selectman, he studies each issue, he takes his time, and he evaluates his position,” said Chiocca. “He’s been a rock-solid member of this committee from the time I started 8 and a half years ago.”

