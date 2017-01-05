Sandwich: Police Searching for Missing Girl

Police are searching for a missing girl from Sandwich.

Sandwich Police say 17-year-old Ashley Hall-Czyzowski has been missing since December 27 when she was last seen in Mashpee.

She’s described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Police say that at the time she was last seen she had dyed brown hair with blond highlights and her ears and navel are pierced.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sandwich Police at (508) 888-1212.

Advertising