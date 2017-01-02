Scituate: 3rd Annual Kyle F. Dandrow Polar Plunge Held at Peggotty Beach (Audio)

An arctic dip in the waters of Peggotty Beach signifies the start of the new year for the South Shore Anchors rugby team.
Team members Ben Palmer and Jason Haen (HAYN) explain the history of the South Shore Anchors.
Members of the team leapt into the water on New Year’s Day to benefit the Kyle F. Dandrow Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Palmer and Haen say the team is committed to celebrating Kyle’s memory with the tradition he helped to create back in 2009.
The Peggotty Beach Polar Plunge became the Kyle F. Dandrow Polar Plunge after his untimely death in 2014 from an undiagnosed heart condition.
