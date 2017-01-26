Scituate: Brainstorming Business Development Ideas for the Greenbush/Driftway

By
David Cedrone
Posted on January 26, 2017Posted in: Local News

The Scituate Economic Development Committee presented a future vision plan to selectmen for the Greenbush/Driftway area.

Consultant for the Economic Development Committee Ted Brovitz says there are lots of good ideas for growth and development of the Driftway.

“We are looking at, along the driftway, new developments and new buildings, commercial/mixed use buildings, the possibility for waterfront condominiums, better connections in terms of (walking) trails and developments like the micro-brewery. So incrementally there is a lot of changes that could happen down there and what we are trying to do is illustrate how that could play out over the next 20 years,” said Brovitz.

Brovitz says the next step will be to build support from the community.

“So the next step is to start holding public forums, getting the general public involved, as well as property owners and business owners to hear their specific ideas, what they like about the vision plan or have some reservations about. So that we can refine it and make sure that what we are doing has got good support from the community,” said Brovitz.

The Scituate Economic Development Committee plans to hold public forums regarding the Greenbush/Driftway vision plan within the next couple of months.

