Scituate: Elevated Levels of Lead Found in Drinking Water Dispensers

Posted on January 31, 2017
Water fixtures are being removed from three Scituate schools after they tested positive for lead.
Superintendent John McCarthy says all drinking water dispensers in all of the schools in town were tested twice.
When the results came back it was discovered that fixtures in the Gates Intermediate School, Hatherly Elementary School and Cushing Elementary School had slightly elevated results for lead.
McCarthy says that in most cases the lead wasn’t elevated after the water ran for thirty seconds indicating that the water supply is fine, but that the fixtures may have built up lead traces.
