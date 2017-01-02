Scituate: Humarock Polar Plunge Brings Chilly Start to New Year

With winter in full swing, going for a swim in the Atlantic Ocean seems less than ideal.

But on Humarock, hundreds of people dove into the frigid water to celebrate the New Year.

“It’s a mild heart attack, then it’s refreshing, and then you feel like a million bucks,” said Michael Moriarty, who dove in with his friend, Tommy McCarthy of Marshfield.

“Extremely refreshing,” added McCarthy. “You want to start the New Year with a bang.”

People were dressed in all kinds of outfits, from pink bathrobes to Patriots jerseys for a quick run into the water and back.

“The water’s probably 40 degrees at this point,” said Scituate firefighter/paramedic Jim Sweeney. “At that temperature, [the body] takes less than five minutes to shut down.”

While some dove in just for fun, others dove for a cause.

Christina Brown was collecting donations for the Marshfield Food Pantry. Brown said the plunge usually provides a nice boost.

“I think we got an entire SUV full. It was fantastic, I was just very impressed with the turnout. The day was nice so I think that helped out,” said Brown.

“We have done this every year for the last 23 years. It’s really great because people also give monetary donations, which is something the pantry really needs, so [families] can buy what they really need.”

