Scituate: Notice of Potential Low Water Pressure, Brown Water Monday Night

Some Scituate residents may experience low water pressure and brown water Monday night because of a valve replacement at the Mann Lot Booster Station. The high pressure will be put on tank pressure during the maintanence.

There may be some discoloration in the water as the pressure is restored. Scituate residents are urged to take the necessary precautions and check for discoloration.

Allow the water to flush before using and check before doing laundry. The affected areas are: Booth Hill, Holly Crest, Blossom, Clapp, Heritage Trail, Mt. Hope, Cedar ST, Captain Daniel Litchfield, Indian Wind, Brier Meadow, Summer, Mann Lot, Alexander, Kyle, Whitcomb Pines, Grove, Bates, Studley Farm, Cheri, Arrowwood, Highland, First Parish, Sylvester, Colonel Mansfield, Conservation, Vernon, and Laurelwood.

