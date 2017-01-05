Scituate: Town Hires Consultant to Review Waterways Regulations

Scituate’s Waterways Commission has hired a consultant to review rules and regulations regarding moorings.

Commission Chair Fran McMillen says some of the mooring rules could be changed.

“When a person owns a mooring and they pass away, who is allowed to take possession or ownership of the mooring? Every town has a different idea of how that works, it might be just the spouse, brothers and sisters or their children. So we are just trying to get consensus on what is the best way to do that, right now it is spouse only (in Scituate),” said McMillen.

McMillen says the way the mooring rules are right now prevent fishermen from handing the business down to a son or daughter to take over.

“Its tough when you get a fisherman whose been fishing with his father his whole life and he comes of age and wants to do the job himself when his dad retires, at this point the son can’t take over the business. It goes to the wife, if she is still alive, the son has no recourse at all,” said McMillen.

The Water Ways Commission will review the consultant’s report of the moorings by January 6th and meet again on February 1st.

