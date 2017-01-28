South Shore: Several Local Fire Depts. Receiving State Funds for Safety Education

The Baker-Polito Administration announced that over 230 Fire Departments will be receiving Student Awareness of Fire Education or SAFE Grants which will allow them to work with teachers to deliver fire and life safety lessons.

Among the South Shore communities receiving the funds Marshfield and Duxbury will be receiving over $4,500 each for their programs and Plymouth will be receiving over $6,900.

All the South Shore communities selected for the grants will also be receiving Senior Safe Program Grants so the departments can work with older adults on fire and life safety.

“Massachusetts S.A.F.E. Program has played an integral part in educating students and seniors about fire safety for more than two decades,” said Governor Charlie Baker, “We are pleased to provide these critical safety grants again this year to keep our children and older adults informed and safe.”

The S.A.F.E. Program provides $1.25 million through the Executive Office of the Public Safety and Security to local fire departments.

The Senior SAFE program provides $600,000 in grant funds from fees paid by tobacco companies to the Fire Standard Compliant Cigarette Program.

The programs are administered through the state Department of Fire Services.

Below is a list of South Shore communities receiving the grants:

(Department S.A.F.E , Senior SAFE)

Abington Fire Department $4,540 , $2,796

Bourne Fire Department $4,540 , $2,796

Bridgewater Fire Department $4,540 , $2,796

Brockton Fire Department $10,643 , $3,396

Carver Fire Department $3,951 , $2,596

Cohasset Fire Department $3,951 , $2,596

Duxbury Fire Department $4,540 , $2,796

East Bridgewater Fire Department $3,951 , $2,596

Halifax Fire Department $3,951 , $2,596

Hanover Fire Department $3,951 , $2,596

Hanson Fire Department $3,951 , $2,596

Hingham Fire Department $1,961 , $2,796

Hull Fire Department $3,951 , $2,596

Lakeville Fire Department $3,951 , $2,596

Marshfield Fire Department $4,540 , $2,796

Middleborough Fire Department $4,540 , $2,796

Milton Fire Department $4,540 , $2,796

Norwell Fire Department $3,951 , $2,596

Plymouth Fire Department $6,943 , $3,196

Quincy Fire Department $10,643 , $3,396

Randolph Fire Department $5,641 , $2,996

Rockland Fire Department $4,540 , $2,796

Sandwich Fire Department $4,540 , $2,796

West Bridgewater Fire Department $3,951 , $2,596

Weymouth Fire Department $6,943 , $3,196

Whitman Fire -Rescue $3,951 , $2,596

