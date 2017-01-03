W. Bridgewater: Brockton Man Charged with 4th OUI After Striking Police Cruiser, Injuring Officer

A West Bridgewater Police Officer was hospitalized after his cruiser was struck by another vehicle Monday night.

Chief Victor Flaherty says that Sgt. Jonathan Craven’s cruiser was struck around 9:15 p.m. while it was stopped on Route 106.

An initial investigation has determined that 56-year-old William Shea of Brockton struck the marked police cruiser while traveling on the eastbound side of Route 106.

Flaherty says Shea was given field sobriety tests at the scene and arrested on charges of Operating Under the Influence (4th Offense) and Negligent Operation.

Sgt. Craven was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with non-life threatening injuries.

The Department’s Facebook page said Sgt. Craven was released from the hospital later that night and is “doing well.”

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

