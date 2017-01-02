Wareham: Man Arrested for 5th OUI After Fleeing Scene of Crash

A man attempting to flee the scene of a Wareham vehicle crash was captured with the help of air support.

Massachusetts State Police say that at around 8 p.m. Saturday night they responded to a single motor vehicle crash on the ramp of Route 25 eastbound from Route 195 eastbound.

Upon arrival a trooper found a blue 2000 Nissan Quest partially on the ramp and shoulder with no driver in sight.

State Police say the vehicle had two different license plates attached.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver flee into the woods and a search began additional State Police Trooper, the Airwing and K9 units along with members of the Wareham Police Department.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old John Layton of Boston, was located by the State Police Airwing in the woods and troopers were directed to his location where they placed him under arrest on the following charges: Operate MV With License Revoked As HTO, OUI Liquor, 5th Offense, OUI While License Suspended For OUI, Attaching Plates, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Larceny Under $250, Receive Stolen Property -$250, Leave Scene Of Property Damage, and Negligent Operation Of Motor Vehicle.

Layton is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Tuesday.

- WATD’s Dan McCready contributed to this report.

