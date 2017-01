State Police are looking into the cause of a deadly crash on Rte. 495 North in Wareham.

Patrols from the Bourne and Middleboro barracks responding to a call about debris in the road at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, discovered an SUV that had gone off the road into the woods.

The victim, 25-yr.-old Liana Bellefeuille of Middleborough was behind the wheel and died at the scene.

The road was shut down overnight as troopers investigated.

