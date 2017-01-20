WATD: Remembering Kennedy’s Inauguration

While January 20th marks the inauguration of president Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, January 20th, back in 1961, was also inauguration day for another president, the 35th president, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, from Massachusetts. Colonel Dave Gavigan, WATD’s terrorism expert and military analyst, remembers the day well as he was pert of the procession in Washington.
He spoke with Christine James:
