Weymouth: Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

Weymouth Police are trying to identify a suspect being sought in connection with a Thursday afternoon bank robbery.

Police say the robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. at the Citizen’s Bank at 35 Pleasant St.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, between 30-40 years old, with a beard.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or anyone who observed any suspicious activity at the Pleasant Shops on Thursday is being asked to contact Detective Tim Browning at 781-335-1212 or tbrowning@weymouth.ma.us

