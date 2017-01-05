Weymouth: Public Library May Soon Be a Candidate for a Total Makeover

– Posted on January 5, 2017Posted in: Local News
On Tuesday night, the Town Council voted to approve the application for a grant from the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program.
The proposed new design of the library features panoramic views of the nearby park, 200 parking spots, and an outdoor amphitheater for lectures, shows, and other youth programs.
Rob MacLean, director of Public Libraries for the town of Weymouth, says children will receive more services with the new design.
The town will find out if the application for a new library facility is accepted in early July.
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.