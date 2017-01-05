Weymouth: Public Library May Soon Be a Candidate for a Total Makeover

On Tuesday night, the Town Council voted to approve the application for a grant from the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program.

The proposed new design of the library features panoramic views of the nearby park, 200 parking spots, and an outdoor amphitheater for lectures, shows, and other youth programs.

Rob MacLean, director of Public Libraries for the town of Weymouth, says children will receive more services with the new design.

The town will find out if the application for a new library facility is accepted in early July.

