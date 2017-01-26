Weymouth: Town to Receive Over $386,000 in State Funds to Address Mobility Issues

Dan McCready
Local News

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that the town will receive $386,645 through the Complete Streets Funding Program to address comprehensive safety, accessibility and mobility needs throughout the community.

MassDOT officials say the funds will be used to pay for new pedestrian accommodations and accessibility upgrades at major crossings and schools.

In addition, there will also be improvements made to transit access and bus shelters at bus stops.

Speed monitoring displays will also be installed at several roadway segments along with bicycle shelters at various locations throughout town.

Weymouth was one of 15 communities to receive funds through the program which seeks to “fund local, multi-modal infrastructure improvement projects.”

Communities that participate in the program are required to attend an initial program workshop, and create a Complete Streets Policy that scores 80 or above out of a possible 100 points (Tier 1) and develop a Complete Streets Prioritization Plan (Tier 2).

Once those requirements are completed, a municipality is eligible for construction funds (Tier 3).

A municipality is eligible to request up to $50,000 for technical assistance, and up to $400,000 for construction funding through the program with additional consideration in the qualification process for Community Compact communities.

The Complete Streets Funding Program was launched on February 1, 2016 and to date, 108 municipalities have approved policies and 27 have approved Prioritization Plans.

