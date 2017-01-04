Whitman: Census Forms Needed, Says Town Clerk’s Office

– Posted on January 4, 2017Posted in: Local News
Whitman residents are being urged to return census forms to the Town Clerk’s office immediately.
Town officials say those who don’t respond won’t be officially listed as residents for 2017 and won’t be entitled to a residency certification should it ever be needed for legal purposes.
Residents who have moved within the town are being asked to put their new address in writing, with a signature of each voter at the residence, and send it to the Town Clerk’s office so that they will be properly listed on voting lists.
Officials say anyone who doesn’t respond shall be removed from the active voter list.
Anyone who didn’t receive a census form is being asked to call the Town Clerk’s Office (781) 618-9710 so one can be sent out to you.
An annual street listing of residents is mandated as of January 1 of each year by the General Laws of Massachusetts.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.