Whitman: Census Forms Needed, Says Town Clerk’s Office

Whitman residents are being urged to return census forms to the Town Clerk’s office immediately.

Town officials say those who don’t respond won’t be officially listed as residents for 2017 and won’t be entitled to a residency certification should it ever be needed for legal purposes.

Residents who have moved within the town are being asked to put their new address in writing, with a signature of each voter at the residence, and send it to the Town Clerk’s office so that they will be properly listed on voting lists.

Officials say anyone who doesn’t respond shall be removed from the active voter list.

Anyone who didn’t receive a census form is being asked to call the Town Clerk’s Office (781) 618-9710 so one can be sent out to you.

An annual street listing of residents is mandated as of January 1 of each year by the General Laws of Massachusetts.

