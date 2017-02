The father of a fallen marine, from Abington, has been identified as the victim is a one-vehicle crash over the weekend.

57-year-old Mark Vasselian, the father of Sgt. Daniel Vasselian, who died while serving the US in 2013, died in the early morning hour on Saturday, on Route 139 in Abington.

He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Vasselian’s funeral mass is scheduled for this Friday at 10:30 AM at Bridget’s Church, in Abington.

Advertising