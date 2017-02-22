Abington: Several Drug Related Arrests in Town

Abington Police say there have been several drug related arrests made over the last few days.

Police say 51-year-old Charles McIntyre of Abington was seen acting suspiciously in a parking lot on Saturday and arrested on several outstanding default warrants. He was also charged with Unlawful possession of class B drugs with intent to distribute and Unlawful possession of a class E drug.

37-year-old Patrick Durgin of Hingham was arrested the same day Unlawful possession of a class E drug (Steroids) and Unlawful possession of a class B drug.

Police believe Durgin was planning to purchase “percs” from McIntyre at the time he was encountered.

On Tuesday police say an officer observed two people, identified as a 31-year-old woman from Weymouth and a 34-year-old man from East Bridgewater, “shooting up” in a parking lot.

The officer said the man was seen with a hypodermic needle in his hand as if he just pulled it from his forearm.

The two suspects were summoned for unlawful possession of heroin and will face those charges in Brockton District Court.

Advertising