Abington: Single-Vehicle Crash Causes Power Outage

– Posted on February 8, 2017Posted in: Local News
Photo Credit: Abington Fire Twitter
One person was injured after a car struck a pole in Abington.
Abington Fire officials say the crash took place around 4:45 a.m Wednesday on Chestnut St.
One person was taken to Brockton Hospital, their name and current condition hasn’t been released.
In addition power was briefly turned off for homes in Abington, Brockton, and Holbrook that were near the scene of the accident.
Photo Credit: Abington Fire Twitter
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.