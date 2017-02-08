Abington: Single-Vehicle Crash Causes Power Outage

One person was injured after a car struck a pole in Abington.

Abington Fire officials say the crash took place around 4:45 a.m Wednesday on Chestnut St.

One person was taken to Brockton Hospital, their name and current condition hasn’t been released.

In addition power was briefly turned off for homes in Abington, Brockton, and Holbrook that were near the scene of the accident.

