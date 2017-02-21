Boston: Beacon Hill Leaders Looking for Ways to Reduce Recidivism

Gov. Charlie Baker and top legislative leaders are looking for ways to reduce the number of former inmates who wind up back behind bars.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that while Massachusetts has a relatively low incarceration rate, two-thirds of those released from houses of correction and half of those released from prison are back in court within three years.

Baker released a new report recommending a number of steps, from strengthening programs designed to help former inmates once they are released, to spending more on substance abuse and work training programs.

Baker is expected to release a bill based on the report.

Criminal justice advocates are pushing for more action including the elimination of mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent drug offenders and an overhaul of the state’s bail system.

-A.P.News

Advertising